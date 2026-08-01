Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Frax Staked frxUSD price today is 1.21 USD.SFRXUSD market cap is 34,691,380 USD. Track real-time SFRXUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Frax Staked frxUSD price today is 1.21 USD.SFRXUSD market cap is 34,691,380 USD. Track real-time SFRXUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SFRXUSD

SFRXUSD Price Info

What is SFRXUSD

SFRXUSD Official Website

SFRXUSD Tokenomics

SFRXUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Frax Staked frxUSD Logo

Frax Staked frxUSD Price (SFRXUSD)

Unlisted

1 SFRXUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.21
$1.21$1.21
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:43:30 (UTC+8)

Frax Staked frxUSD Price Today

The live Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) price today is $ 1.21, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFRXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.21 per SFRXUSD.

Frax Staked frxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,691,380, with a circulating supply of 28.76M SFRXUSD. During the last 24 hours, SFRXUSD traded between $ 1.2 (low) and $ 1.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 1.056.

In short-term performance, SFRXUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.33K.

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Market Information

$ 34.69M
$ 34.69M$ 34.69M

$ 38.33K
$ 38.33K$ 38.33K

$ 34.69M
$ 34.69M$ 34.69M

28.76M
28.76M 28.76M

28,760,072.11651776
28,760,072.11651776 28,760,072.11651776

The current Market Cap of Frax Staked frxUSD is $ 34.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.33K. The circulating supply of SFRXUSD is 28.76M, with a total supply of 28760072.11651776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.69M.

Frax Staked frxUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.2
$ 1.2$ 1.2
24H Low
$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21
24H High

$ 1.2
$ 1.2$ 1.2

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

$ 1.29
$ 1.29$ 1.29

$ 1.056
$ 1.056$ 1.056

-0.00%

+0.04%

+0.08%

+0.08%

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Frax Staked frxUSD to USD was $ +0.00052721.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frax Staked frxUSD to USD was $ +0.0042715420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frax Staked frxUSD to USD was $ +0.0575293290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frax Staked frxUSD to USD was $ +0.0036975780224662.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00052721+0.04%
30 Days$ +0.0042715420+0.35%
60 Days$ +0.0575293290+4.75%
90 Days$ +0.0036975780224662+0.00%

Price Prediction for Frax Staked frxUSD

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SFRXUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Frax Staked frxUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Frax Staked frxUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SFRXUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Frax Staked frxUSD Price Prediction.

What is Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD)

Staked Frax USD (sfrxUSD) is the yielding stablecoin implemented as an ERC4626 token. sfrxUSD is fully redeemable for frxUSD at an increasing rate proportional to the yield mechanism (described below). sfrxUSD is not rebasing and can always be redeemed for the underlying frxUSD with no unstaking fee or price impact. sfrxUSD is unique in yielding design in that it targets a benchmark-rate strategy that alternates between the best of three governance-approved strategies: carry-trade, algorithmic market operations (AMOs), and the Interest on Reserve Balances/T-Bill (IORB) rate. This insures that sfrxUSD’s APY is the most competitive yield onchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemEthereum EcosystemFiat-backed Stablecoin

About Frax Staked frxUSD

What is the current market price of Frax Staked frxUSD?

Frax Staked frxUSD is valued at £0.8918484999600000, moving 0.04% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SFRXUSD have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SFRXUSD. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Frax Staked frxUSD on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SFRXUSD?

The circulating supply stands at 28760062.999628097, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Frax Staked frxUSD?

Frax Staked frxUSD generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SFRXUSD perform relative to Arbitrum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mode Ecosystem,Fraxtal Ecosystem,X Layer Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,Sei Network Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Katana Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Arbitrum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mode Ecosystem,Fraxtal Ecosystem,X Layer Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,Sei Network Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Katana Ecosystem segment, SFRXUSD's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frax Staked frxUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:43:30 (UTC+8)

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Frax Staked frxUSD

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2400
$0.2400$0.2400

-12.08%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01277
$0.01277$0.01277

+8.31%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.032898
$0.032898$0.032898

-7.82%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07291
$0.07291$0.07291

-5.10%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00161
$0.00161$0.00161

+235.41%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.8495
$0.8495$0.8495

+36.50%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001092
$0.0001092$0.0001092

+28.47%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00642
$0.00642$0.00642

+10.12%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0003975
$0.0003975$0.0003975

+59.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?