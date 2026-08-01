Frax Staked frxUSD Price Today

The live Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) price today is $ 1.21, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFRXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.21 per SFRXUSD.

Frax Staked frxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,691,380, with a circulating supply of 28.76M SFRXUSD. During the last 24 hours, SFRXUSD traded between $ 1.2 (low) and $ 1.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 1.056.

In short-term performance, SFRXUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.33K.

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.69M$ 34.69M $ 34.69M Volume (24H) $ 38.33K$ 38.33K $ 38.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.69M$ 34.69M $ 34.69M Circulation Supply 28.76M 28.76M 28.76M Total Supply 28,760,072.11651776 28,760,072.11651776 28,760,072.11651776

The current Market Cap of Frax Staked frxUSD is $ 34.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.33K. The circulating supply of SFRXUSD is 28.76M, with a total supply of 28760072.11651776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.69M.