Franklin Price Today

The live Franklin (FLY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLY.

Franklin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,203, with a circulating supply of 1.64B FLY. During the last 24 hours, FLY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.499968, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLY moved -- in the last hour and +3.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Franklin (FLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.20K$ 32.20K $ 32.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.83K$ 32.83K $ 32.83K Circulation Supply 1.64B 1.64B 1.64B Total Supply 1,675,697,249.0 1,675,697,249.0 1,675,697,249.0

The current Market Cap of Franklin is $ 32.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLY is 1.64B, with a total supply of 1675697249.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.83K.