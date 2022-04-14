FrankenFrog (FFROG) Tokenomics
FrankenFrog (FFROG) Information
FrankenFrog is a Tamagotchi-style meme token on the Solana blockchain, designed to grow and evolve with community engagement. Created by the ingenious mad scientist Dr. Croakstein, FrankenFrog starts as an enchanted egg and hatches into various stages of development as milestones are reached.
The journey begins at 0 followers, with the egg stage glowing with potential. As the community grows to 1,000 followers, the egg hatches and the $FFROG token is released. Each subsequent milestone (1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, and 100,000 followers) sees FrankenFrog evolve from a young frog, then to a scientist frog, and finally into a wise sage frog. Each stage brings new features, utilities, and exciting partnerships.
Join the FrankenFrog adventure, be part of a dynamic and growing community, and help bring this magical, ribbiting journey to life!
FrankenFrog (FFROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FrankenFrog (FFROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FrankenFrog (FFROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FrankenFrog (FFROG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FFROG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FFROG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
