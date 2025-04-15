Frank Price (FRANK)
The live price of Frank (FRANK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.52K USD. FRANK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frank Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frank price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 998.84M USD
During today, the price change of Frank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frank to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are a strong team of 8 individuals that have experience in marketing and running a meme token. Litecoin main handle tweeted "https://twitter.com/litecoin/status/1858299078934671539" and said "Thinking About Frank" So we deployed on pump(dot)fun and launched. And straight away community initiated to gather, we then started with our marketing strategy and proceeded to get promoted by multiple TG Kols and X Kols. Frank is a meme and has no utility we want to keep it like that, and spread the good vibes and keep it funny and engaging.
