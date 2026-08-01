Fragmetric Price Today

The live Fragmetric (FRAG) price today is $ 0, with a 89.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRAG.

Fragmetric currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,497.63, with a circulating supply of 202.00M FRAG. During the last 24 hours, FRAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.170403, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRAG moved -- in the last hour and -96.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fragmetric (FRAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.50K$ 4.50K $ 4.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.27K$ 22.27K $ 22.27K Circulation Supply 202.00M 202.00M 202.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fragmetric is $ 4.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRAG is 202.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.27K.