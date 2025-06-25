What is FRACTRADE (FRAC)

FRACTRADE is a platform for creating and managing AI trading agents on Hyperliquid and the HyperEVM. It offers various agents for risk management, copy trading, sniping, whale transaction monitoring, and backtesting. Additionally, it includes a marketplace where anyone can build and publish their own AI agents. FRACTRADE connects directly to your Hyperliquid account, allowing you to use AI agents for specific tasks or combine them into complex trading strategies. You can enhance manual trading or let agents fully automate your trades. FRACTRADE cannot withdraw funds from your wallets and is designed with a strong focus on security and privacy.

FRACTRADE (FRAC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

FRACTRADE (FRAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FRACTRADE (FRAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRAC token's extensive tokenomics now!