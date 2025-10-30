The live Fox inu price today is 0.00216199 USD. Track real-time FINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FINU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Fox inu price today is 0.00216199 USD. Track real-time FINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FINU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Fox inu Logo

Fox inu Price (FINU)

Unlisted

1 FINU to USD Live Price:

$0.00217381
-21.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fox inu (FINU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:55:30 (UTC+8)

Fox inu (FINU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00193917
24H Low
$ 0.00291938
24H High

$ 0.00193917
$ 0.00291938
$ 0.00865818
$ 0.00134613
+0.58%

-23.64%

-30.20%

-30.20%

Fox inu (FINU) real-time price is $0.00216199. Over the past 24 hours, FINU traded between a low of $ 0.00193917 and a high of $ 0.00291938, showing active market volatility. FINU's all-time high price is $ 0.00865818, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00134613.

In terms of short-term performance, FINU has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -23.64% over 24 hours, and -30.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fox inu (FINU) Market Information

$ 214.91K
--
$ 214.91K
98.86M
98,862,777.11371821
The current Market Cap of Fox inu is $ 214.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M, with a total supply of 98862777.11371821. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.91K.

Fox inu (FINU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Fox inu to USD was $ -0.000669544024131444.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fox inu to USD was $ -0.0011960904.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fox inu to USD was $ -0.0009854670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fox inu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000669544024131444-23.64%
30 Days$ -0.0011960904-55.32%
60 Days$ -0.0009854670-45.58%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Fox inu (FINU)

Meet Fox Inu, the clever crypto fox that snuck out of the forest and into the blockchain to steal your heart… and maybe a Lambo. It’s a crypto currency built and deployed on Solana Blockchain with a low total supply of 98M, it is also a community take over project, liquidity is burnt by sending into a dead wallet which proves its safe for investors and it aims to a lot of Xs touching $1+. Fox Inu has a massive CTO team with a vibrant community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fox inu (FINU) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Fox inu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fox inu (FINU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fox inu (FINU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fox inu.

Check the Fox inu price prediction now!

FINU to Local Currencies

Fox inu (FINU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fox inu (FINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FINU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fox inu (FINU)

How much is Fox inu (FINU) worth today?
The live FINU price in USD is 0.00216199 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FINU to USD price?
The current price of FINU to USD is $ 0.00216199. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fox inu?
The market cap for FINU is $ 214.91K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FINU?
The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FINU?
FINU achieved an ATH price of 0.00865818 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FINU?
FINU saw an ATL price of 0.00134613 USD.
What is the trading volume of FINU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FINU is -- USD.
Will FINU go higher this year?
FINU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FINU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Fox inu (FINU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

