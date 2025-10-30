Fox inu (FINU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00193917 $ 0.00193917 $ 0.00193917 24H Low $ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00193917$ 0.00193917 $ 0.00193917 24H High $ 0.00291938$ 0.00291938 $ 0.00291938 All Time High $ 0.00865818$ 0.00865818 $ 0.00865818 Lowest Price $ 0.00134613$ 0.00134613 $ 0.00134613 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -23.64% Price Change (7D) -30.20% Price Change (7D) -30.20%

Fox inu (FINU) real-time price is $0.00216199. Over the past 24 hours, FINU traded between a low of $ 0.00193917 and a high of $ 0.00291938, showing active market volatility. FINU's all-time high price is $ 0.00865818, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00134613.

In terms of short-term performance, FINU has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -23.64% over 24 hours, and -30.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fox inu (FINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.91K$ 214.91K $ 214.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.91K$ 214.91K $ 214.91K Circulation Supply 98.86M 98.86M 98.86M Total Supply 98,862,777.11371821 98,862,777.11371821 98,862,777.11371821

The current Market Cap of Fox inu is $ 214.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M, with a total supply of 98862777.11371821. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.91K.