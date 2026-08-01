Fox Bets AI Price Today

The live Fox Bets AI (FOX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOX.

Fox Bets AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,252.62, with a circulating supply of 350.00M FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133299, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fox Bets AI (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.25K$ 15.25K $ 15.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.58K$ 43.58K $ 43.58K Circulation Supply 350.00M 350.00M 350.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fox Bets AI is $ 15.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOX is 350.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.58K.