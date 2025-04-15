FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE Price (FFTB)
The live price of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE (FFTB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 228.85K USD. FFTB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.95B USD
During today, the price change of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+41.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-0.61%
-2.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
“Fortune Favors The Brave” is a community-driven token within the Cronos ecosystem. The mission is to increase awareness of the Cronos Chain in the cryptospace. $FFTB encourages collaborations, educational content and a strong community that helps users understand Cronos better. It serves as a bridge between CryptoCom users and the Cronos Ecosystem, contributing to Cronos growth and success. #FFTB🚀
