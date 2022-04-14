Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomics
Fortress Loans (FTS) Information
Fortress is an algorithmic money market, and synthetic stable coin protocol designed to bring secure and trustless credit and lending to users on Binance Smart Chain. Fortress enables investors to lend and/or borrow cryptocurrencies, by pledging the platform an over-collateralized amount of cryptocurrency. Fortress does this by utilizing money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand of each asset.
Users who choose to supply liquidity to Fortress earn compounded interest as rewards for supplying their assets to the protocol. When supplying assets, users are also given the ability to mint stable-coins, or borrow other assets against their supplied assets. Once a user has supplied assets to Fortress, the user can then borrow assets or mint stable-coins, by over-collateralizing and paying interest on the amount borrowed. Loans from the Fortress protocol do not have monthly payments, late fees, and can be paid off at any time. Fortress is able to do this without ever requiring a credit check, with near immediate origination, using smart contracts that provide an automated, and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.
Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fortress Loans (FTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fortress Loans (FTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FTS's tokenomics, explore FTS token's live price!
FTS Price Prediction
Want to know where FTS might be heading? Our FTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.