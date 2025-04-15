Fortress Loans Price (FTS)
The live price of Fortress Loans (FTS) today is 0.00178607 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.22K USD. FTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fortress Loans Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fortress Loans price change within the day is +0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.08M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTS price information.
During today, the price change of Fortress Loans to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fortress Loans to USD was $ +0.0000905580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fortress Loans to USD was $ -0.0002586977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fortress Loans to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000905580
|+5.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002586977
|-14.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fortress Loans: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.48%
+0.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fortress is an algorithmic money market, and synthetic stable coin protocol designed to bring secure and trustless credit and lending to users on Binance Smart Chain. Fortress enables investors to lend and/or borrow cryptocurrencies, by pledging the platform an over-collateralized amount of cryptocurrency. Fortress does this by utilizing money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand of each asset. Users who choose to supply liquidity to Fortress earn compounded interest as rewards for supplying their assets to the protocol. When supplying assets, users are also given the ability to mint stable-coins, or borrow other assets against their supplied assets. Once a user has supplied assets to Fortress, the user can then borrow assets or mint stable-coins, by over-collateralizing and paying interest on the amount borrowed. Loans from the Fortress protocol do not have monthly payments, late fees, and can be paid off at any time. Fortress is able to do this without ever requiring a credit check, with near immediate origination, using smart contracts that provide an automated, and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
