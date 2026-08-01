What is today's price of Forma Robotics (FORMA)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.27%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FORMA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FORMA is 99986884.70138264, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Forma Robotics?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FORMA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Forma Robotics today?

The market capitalization stands at £11933.3530564441200000, positioning Forma Robotics at rank #6832 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FORMA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Forma Robotics?

The recent price movement of 1.27% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Robotics, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.