Forkast Price (CGX)
The live price of Forkast (CGX) today is 0.00114501 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.47K USD. CGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forkast Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Forkast price change within the day is +16.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 175.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CGX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Forkast to USD was $ +0.00016173.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forkast to USD was $ +0.0005897517.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forkast to USD was $ -0.0001724596.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forkast to USD was $ -0.003421200009008255.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016173
|+16.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005897517
|+51.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001724596
|-15.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003421200009008255
|-74.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Forkast: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+16.45%
-10.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forkast is a prediction market built for gaming and internet culture. Users can create and participate in prediction markets based on trending topics in gaming, memes, streamers, breaking news, and Web3 assets. Community Gaming is the most advanced tournament management software in the industry with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, Community Gaming has paid over 10,000 gamers and created 800,000 wallets. It leads the competitive gaming space, handling payments for 50k+ tournament matches monthly. Both platforms are powered by $CGX, a versatile utility token used for staking and competitive rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Forkast (CGX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CGX token's extensive tokenomics now!
