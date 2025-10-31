Fork Chain (FORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00497353$ 0.00497353 $ 0.00497353 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -7.95% Price Change (1D) -13.94% Price Change (7D) -17.98% Price Change (7D) -17.98%

Fork Chain (FORK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FORK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FORK's all-time high price is $ 0.00497353, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FORK has changed by -7.95% over the past hour, -13.94% over 24 hours, and -17.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fork Chain (FORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.31K$ 16.31K $ 16.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.31K$ 16.31K $ 16.31K Circulation Supply 999.42M 999.42M 999.42M Total Supply 999,423,551.084876 999,423,551.084876 999,423,551.084876

The current Market Cap of Fork Chain is $ 16.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORK is 999.42M, with a total supply of 999423551.084876. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.31K.