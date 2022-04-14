Forj (BONDLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forj (BONDLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Forj (BONDLY) Information About Forj A subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Forj delivers leading Web3 products and technologies that create unique fan experiences for creators. A truly end-to-end solution, Forj is the next frontier of fan engagement through its use of NFTs, metaverse protocols, and blockchain tech to bring fans closer to their favorite creator brands in Music, Entertainment, Gaming and beyond. With major partnerships including influencer Logan Paul, Grammy-nominated musician Lewis Capaldi, and leading creator platform Spring, Forj has an enviable track-record of success in the sector. Forj-owned brands include metaverse infrastructure project Metaprints and leading GameFi project PolkaPets. For more information visit www.forj.network Official Website: https://forj.network/ Buy BONDLY Now!

Forj (BONDLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Forj (BONDLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 731.20K $ 731.20K $ 731.20K Total Supply: $ 983.62M $ 983.62M $ 983.62M Circulating Supply: $ 983.62M $ 983.62M $ 983.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 731.20K $ 731.20K $ 731.20K All-Time High: $ 0.875432 $ 0.875432 $ 0.875432 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00074337 $ 0.00074337 $ 0.00074337 Learn more about Forj (BONDLY) price

Forj (BONDLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forj (BONDLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONDLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONDLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BONDLY's tokenomics, explore BONDLY token's live price!

