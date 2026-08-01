ForgeAI Price Today

The live ForgeAI (FORGE) price today is $ 0.00136989, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00136989 per FORGE.

ForgeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 66,217, with a circulating supply of 48.33M FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0.00133616 (low) and $ 0.00137994 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04972867, while the all-time low was $ 0.00114055.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved +0.45% in the last hour and -3.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70.

ForgeAI (FORGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.22K$ 66.22K $ 66.22K Volume (24H) $ 12.70$ 12.70 $ 12.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.00K$ 137.00K $ 137.00K Circulation Supply 48.33M 48.33M 48.33M Total Supply 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694

The current Market Cap of ForgeAI is $ 66.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70. The circulating supply of FORGE is 48.33M, with a total supply of 99999745.59694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.00K.