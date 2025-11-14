Forge3 is a Web3 collaboration platform built on Solana that connects crypto founders, creators, and developers to bring ideas to life. The platform enables secure deal-making through an on-chain escrow payment system, ensuring both parties in a transaction are protected. Users can: Post project ideas or freelance gigs Connect with top Web3 talent Collaborate in a trustless environment Manage payments securely via our smart contract escrow The $FORGE token powers the Forge3 ecosystem by: Offering discounted platform fees when used for payments Driving a deflationary burn mechanism tied to real transaction volume Creating utility that grows as the network of deals expands Our mission is to become the trust layer for Web3 work, enabling safe, transparent, and efficient peer-to-peer business transactions across the Solana ecosystem.