The live Forge3 price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FORGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Forge3 (FORGE) Live Price Chart
Forge3 (FORGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

0.00%

+5.10%

+5.10%

Forge3 (FORGE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FORGE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FORGE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FORGE has changed by -- over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and +5.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Forge3 (FORGE) Market Information

$ 18.43K
$ 18.43K$ 18.43K

--
----

$ 18.43K
$ 18.43K$ 18.43K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,884,591.7340739
999,884,591.7340739 999,884,591.7340739

The current Market Cap of Forge3 is $ 18.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORGE is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999884591.7340739. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.43K.

Forge3 (FORGE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forge3 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0-18.19%
60 Days$ 0-53.64%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Forge3 (FORGE)

Forge3 is a Web3 collaboration platform built on Solana that connects crypto founders, creators, and developers to bring ideas to life. The platform enables secure deal-making through an on-chain escrow payment system, ensuring both parties in a transaction are protected.

Users can:

Post project ideas or freelance gigs

Connect with top Web3 talent

Collaborate in a trustless environment

Manage payments securely via our smart contract escrow

The $FORGE token powers the Forge3 ecosystem by:

Offering discounted platform fees when used for payments

Driving a deflationary burn mechanism tied to real transaction volume

Creating utility that grows as the network of deals expands

Our mission is to become the trust layer for Web3 work, enabling safe, transparent, and efficient peer-to-peer business transactions across the Solana ecosystem.

Forge3 (FORGE) Resource

Forge3 (FORGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Forge3 (FORGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

Forge3 (FORGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

