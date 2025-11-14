Forg ($FORG) is a meme token inspired by internet culture and created by Matt Furie, the artist behind Pepe. Its purpose is to promote meme creation, digital art, and community engagement within Web3. The token has a fixed supply of 420.69 billion, with ownership renounced and no transaction taxes, supporting decentralization. Forg aims to establish itself as a cultural icon and a symbol of rebellion in the crypto space, encouraging early participation and community-driven growth.