ForeverMoney Price Today

The live ForeverMoney (SN98) price today is $ 0.556743, with a 3.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN98 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.556743 per SN98.

ForeverMoney currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,883,707, with a circulating supply of 3.38M SN98. During the last 24 hours, SN98 traded between $ 0.553298 (low) and $ 0.581676 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.00817977.

In short-term performance, SN98 moved -1.31% in the last hour and -5.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.68K.

ForeverMoney (SN98) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Volume (24H) $ 17.68K$ 17.68K $ 17.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Circulation Supply 3.38M 3.38M 3.38M Total Supply 3,383,455.981015656 3,383,455.981015656 3,383,455.981015656

The current Market Cap of ForeverMoney is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.68K. The circulating supply of SN98 is 3.38M, with a total supply of 3383455.981015656. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.