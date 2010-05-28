Forever Alone (ALONE) Information

Forever Alone is an exploitable rage comic character that is used to express loneliness and disappointment with life. The face has also been used as an advice animal and inspired the creation of the snowclone template "Forever an X."

Forever Alone is considered one of the first major rage comic spin-off characters to be creater after the original Rage Guy, which first sprang up on 4chan in 2009. According to various sources, the original comic was uploaded in a thread titled "April Fools" by FunnyJunk user Azuul on May 28th, 2010 (shown below). While the original artist has not been confirmed, Dictionary.com[24] cites Dominic Vanner as the illustrator behind the character.