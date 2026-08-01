foreskin Price Today

The live foreskin (HOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 21.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOOD.

foreskin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,077, with a circulating supply of 867.37M HOOD. During the last 24 hours, HOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00158288, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOOD moved +1.18% in the last hour and -38.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

foreskin (HOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.08K$ 26.08K $ 26.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.07K$ 30.07K $ 30.07K Circulation Supply 867.37M 867.37M 867.37M Total Supply 867,373,502.0812434 867,373,502.0812434 867,373,502.0812434

The current Market Cap of foreskin is $ 26.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOOD is 867.37M, with a total supply of 867373502.0812434. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.07K.