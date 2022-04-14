FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Information $FTPXBT is a cryptocurrency project created to protect traders in the DeFi space from scams and rug pulls. It offers real-time security insights on new BSC token launches, analyzing deployer history, token holder concentration, and other factors to identify high-risk projects. By providing alerts on Twitter and Telegram, $FTPXBT aims to empower users with the information needed to make safer investment decisions. The project was born out of the need to fight back against scams, following a rug pull that impacted The Trenches community. Official Website: https://ftpxbt.fun/ Whitepaper: https://ftpxbt.fun/ Buy FTPXBT Now!

FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.33K $ 7.33K $ 7.33K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.33K $ 7.33K $ 7.33K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) price

FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTPXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTPXBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FTPXBT's tokenomics, explore FTPXBT token's live price!

