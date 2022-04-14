For Sale (SN47) Tokenomics Discover key insights into For Sale (SN47), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

For Sale (SN47) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for For Sale (SN47), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M Total Supply: $ 1.82M $ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulating Supply: $ 1.82M $ 1.82M $ 1.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M All-Time High: $ 1.6 $ 1.6 $ 1.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.537314 $ 0.537314 $ 0.537314 Current Price: $ 0.640429 $ 0.640429 $ 0.640429 Learn more about For Sale (SN47) price

For Sale (SN47) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of For Sale (SN47) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SN47 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SN47 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SN47's tokenomics, explore SN47 token's live price!

