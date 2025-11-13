Football World Community (FWC) Tokenomics
FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. We are currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Our platform is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions.
FWC was created by people from a variety of backgrounds - from graphic designers and marketers to web developers and analysts - who share a passion for football and digital currency. The token can be used to purchase World Cup tickets, book hotels, use various related services, place bets and participate in lotteries. Furthermore, FWC will take its place in Metaverse and NFT football games.
FWC is a BEP-20 token designed for buying tickets to the World Cup, booking hotels, using various related services, placing bets, and participating in lotteries.
Football World Community (FWC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Football World Community (FWC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FWC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FWC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FWC Price Prediction
Want to know where FWC might be heading? Our FWC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
