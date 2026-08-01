Fonz on Pons Price Today

The live Fonz on Pons (FONZ) price today is $ 0, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current FONZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FONZ.

Fonz on Pons currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 122,900, with a circulating supply of 809.37M FONZ. During the last 24 hours, FONZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104012, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FONZ moved -2.81% in the last hour and -29.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.99K.

Fonz on Pons (FONZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.90K$ 122.90K $ 122.90K Volume (24H) $ 27.99K$ 27.99K $ 27.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.90K$ 122.90K $ 122.90K Circulation Supply 809.37M 809.37M 809.37M Total Supply 809,371,192.9514716 809,371,192.9514716 809,371,192.9514716

The current Market Cap of Fonz on Pons is $ 122.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.99K. The circulating supply of FONZ is 809.37M, with a total supply of 809371192.9514716. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.90K.