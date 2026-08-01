FONQ Price Today

The live FONQ (FONQ) price today is $ 0.066137, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current FONQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.066137 per FONQ.

FONQ currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 46,288,815, with a circulating supply of 700.00M FONQ. During the last 24 hours, FONQ traded between $ 0.064765 (low) and $ 0.066474 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08965, while the all-time low was $ 0.04096578.

In short-term performance, FONQ moved +0.02% in the last hour and +8.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.49K.

FONQ (FONQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.29M$ 46.29M $ 46.29M Volume (24H) $ 82.49K$ 82.49K $ 82.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.29M$ 46.29M $ 46.29M Circulation Supply 700.00M 700.00M 700.00M Total Supply 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FONQ is $ 46.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.49K. The circulating supply of FONQ is 700.00M, with a total supply of 700000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.29M.