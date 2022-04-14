Fold (FLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fold (FLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fold (FLD) Information $FLD is the token that powers the entire LabNinety1 ecosystem. NFT token "miners" through Ninety1NFT allow for the fair distribution of $FLD over a 26 year emission schedule. These NFTs are auto-staked, as is $FLD. Selected LPs are qualified for staking emissions as well and can be staked on the Ninety1.io dAPP. The initial ciculating supply of $FLD was ZERO. There are no team tokens, presales, or unlocks. Official Website: https://www.ninety1.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.docdroid.net/4j8fezR/ninety1-wpfinal22feb2023-pdf Buy FLD Now!

Fold (FLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fold (FLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.72M $ 1.72M $ 1.72M Total Supply: $ 2.65B $ 2.65B $ 2.65B Circulating Supply: $ 1.21B $ 1.21B $ 1.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.75M $ 3.75M $ 3.75M All-Time High: $ 0.00856556 $ 0.00856556 $ 0.00856556 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0014128 $ 0.0014128 $ 0.0014128 Learn more about Fold (FLD) price

Fold (FLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fold (FLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLD's tokenomics, explore FLD token's live price!

