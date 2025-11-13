Flyte AI is a crypto native flight booking agent built for a faster, smarter travel experience. Unlike sites like Expedia, Google Flights, or Kayak that leave you comparing options and handling checkout, Flyte AI does it all. It finds the best flight, books it, and handles payment using crypto.

This is not just a concept. The agent is live and has already booked real flights using crypto. Join the waitlist to get early access codes and be one of the first to fly agentically.

https://flyteai.io