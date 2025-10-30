Flyte AI (FLYTE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00113343 24H High $ 0.00180585 All Time High $ 0.00254651 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.15% Price Change (1D) -26.69% Price Change (7D) +59.65%

Flyte AI (FLYTE) real-time price is $0.00116236. Over the past 24 hours, FLYTE traded between a low of $ 0.00113343 and a high of $ 0.00180585, showing active market volatility. FLYTE's all-time high price is $ 0.00254651, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FLYTE has changed by +1.15% over the past hour, -26.69% over 24 hours, and +59.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flyte AI (FLYTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.16M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.16M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flyte AI is $ 1.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLYTE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1,000,000,000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.16M.