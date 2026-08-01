Flying Tulip USD Price Today

The live Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per FTUSD.

Flying Tulip USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,411,475, with a circulating supply of 4.40M FTUSD. During the last 24 hours, FTUSD traded between $ 0.996756 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.023, while the all-time low was $ 0.926607.

In short-term performance, FTUSD moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.14K.

Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.41M$ 4.41M $ 4.41M Volume (24H) $ 1.14K$ 1.14K $ 1.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.41M$ 4.41M $ 4.41M Circulation Supply 4.40M 4.40M 4.40M Total Supply 4,404,448.064008 4,404,448.064008 4,404,448.064008

The current Market Cap of Flying Tulip USD is $ 4.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.14K. The circulating supply of FTUSD is 4.40M, with a total supply of 4404448.064008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.41M.