Flying Ketamine Horse Price Today

The live Flying Ketamine Horse (FKH) price today is $ 0, with a 12.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current FKH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FKH.

Flying Ketamine Horse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,035, with a circulating supply of 986.44M FKH. During the last 24 hours, FKH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01975516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FKH moved +0.15% in the last hour and +1.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flying Ketamine Horse (FKH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.04K$ 37.04K $ 37.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.04K$ 37.04K $ 37.04K Circulation Supply 986.44M 986.44M 986.44M Total Supply 986,435,948.725552 986,435,948.725552 986,435,948.725552

The current Market Cap of Flying Ketamine Horse is $ 37.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FKH is 986.44M, with a total supply of 986435948.725552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.04K.