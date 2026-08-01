Fly Price Today

The live Fly (FLY) price today is $ 0.00447519, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00447519 per FLY.

Fly currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 77,028, with a circulating supply of 17.21M FLY. During the last 24 hours, FLY traded between $ 0.00439595 (low) and $ 0.00449644 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.326125, while the all-time low was $ 0.00401944.

In short-term performance, FLY moved -- in the last hour and -18.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 302.16.

Fly (FLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.03K$ 77.03K $ 77.03K Volume (24H) $ 302.16$ 302.16 $ 302.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 441.09K$ 441.09K $ 441.09K Circulation Supply 17.21M 17.21M 17.21M Total Supply 98,563,310.08539729 98,563,310.08539729 98,563,310.08539729

The current Market Cap of Fly is $ 77.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 302.16. The circulating supply of FLY is 17.21M, with a total supply of 98563310.08539729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 441.09K.