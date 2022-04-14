Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Information

Flux Terminal is a crypto Alpha hub built to help traders find Alpha using SocialFi AI Signals and Blockchain Data. Flux Terminal owns multiple products including SocialFi AI Terminal which is a hub that tracks X data in real time and uses AI to analyze crypto sentiment. Flux also recently launched Heimdall, A blockchain scanner and Alpha caller that scans the Solana blockchain in real time to identify interesting rising projects.

Flux Terminal's mission is to become the only Crypto Alpha hub you need. We started our mission on Solana but we plan to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.