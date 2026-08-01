Flux Protocol Price Today

The live Flux Protocol (FLX) price today is $ 0.00279478, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00279478 per FLX.

Flux Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 701,450, with a circulating supply of 250.99M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.00275304 (low) and $ 0.0028753 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00271301.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -- in the last hour and -12.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 132.08.

Flux Protocol (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 701.45K$ 701.45K $ 701.45K Volume (24H) $ 132.08$ 132.08 $ 132.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.79M$ 2.79M $ 2.79M Circulation Supply 250.99M 250.99M 250.99M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flux Protocol is $ 701.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.08. The circulating supply of FLX is 250.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.