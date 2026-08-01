Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH Price Today

The live Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) price today is $ 2,285.98, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,285.98 per FWSTETH.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,624,195, with a circulating supply of 15.15K FWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, FWSTETH traded between $ 2,251.27 (low) and $ 2,293.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,548.45, while the all-time low was $ 1,589.51.

In short-term performance, FWSTETH moved +0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.47.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.62M$ 34.62M $ 34.62M Volume (24H) $ 0.47$ 0.47 $ 0.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.62M$ 34.62M $ 34.62M Circulation Supply 15.15K 15.15K 15.15K Total Supply 15,145.0 15,145.0 15,145.0

The current Market Cap of Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH is $ 34.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.47. The circulating supply of FWSTETH is 15.15K, with a total supply of 15145.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.62M.