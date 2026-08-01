Fluid Wrapped Ether Price Today

The live Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) price today is $ 1,913.94, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,913.94 per FWETH.

Fluid Wrapped Ether currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,539,079, with a circulating supply of 5.51K FWETH. During the last 24 hours, FWETH traded between $ 1,884.88 (low) and $ 1,920.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,329.7, while the all-time low was $ 1,333.35.

In short-term performance, FWETH moved +0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.47.

Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.54M$ 10.54M $ 10.54M Volume (24H) $ 0.47$ 0.47 $ 0.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.54M$ 10.54M $ 10.54M Circulation Supply 5.51K 5.51K 5.51K Total Supply 5,506.0 5,506.0 5,506.0

The current Market Cap of Fluid Wrapped Ether is $ 10.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.47. The circulating supply of FWETH is 5.51K, with a total supply of 5506.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.54M.