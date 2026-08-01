Fluffey Price Today

The live Fluffey (FLUFFEY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLUFFEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLUFFEY.

Fluffey currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,202, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLUFFEY. During the last 24 hours, FLUFFEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLUFFEY moved +0.03% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fluffey (FLUFFEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.20K$ 34.20K $ 34.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.20K$ 34.20K $ 34.20K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fluffey is $ 34.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLUFFEY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.20K.