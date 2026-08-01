FlowX Finance Price Today

The live FlowX Finance (FLX) price today is $ 0.05452, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05452 per FLX.

FlowX Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 361,890, with a circulating supply of 6.64M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.053626 (low) and $ 0.056316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.053626.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -0.08% in the last hour and -4.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 563.38.

FlowX Finance (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.89K$ 361.89K $ 361.89K Volume (24H) $ 563.38$ 563.38 $ 563.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 545.16K$ 545.16K $ 545.16K Circulation Supply 6.64M 6.64M 6.64M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FlowX Finance is $ 361.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 563.38. The circulating supply of FLX is 6.64M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 545.16K.