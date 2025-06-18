Floop Price (FLOOP)
The live price of Floop (FLOOP) today is 779,58 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0,00 USD. FLOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Floop price change within the day is +2,14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0,00 USD
During today, the price change of Floop to USD was $ +16,33.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -150,7116018780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -427,7600675640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floop to USD was $ -349,629039059948.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +16,33
|+2,14%
|30 Days
|$ -150,7116018780
|-19,33%
|60 Days
|$ -427,7600675640
|-54,87%
|90 Days
|$ -349,629039059948
|-30,96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Floop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0,20%
+2,14%
+18,54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLOOP is the utility token for the CaviarNine ecosystem on Radix. It underpins the Aggregator, Shape Liquidity, Decentralised Order Book and Liquid Staking Pool. It controls the FLOOP treasury associated with those products.
|1 FLOOP to VND
₫20 514 647,7
|1 FLOOP to AUD
A$1 192,7574
|1 FLOOP to GBP
￡576,8892
|1 FLOOP to EUR
€670,4388
|1 FLOOP to USD
$779,58
|1 FLOOP to MYR
RM3 313,215
|1 FLOOP to TRY
₺30 816,7974
|1 FLOOP to JPY
¥113 007,9168
|1 FLOOP to RUB
₽61 267,1922
|1 FLOOP to INR
₹67 402,4868
|1 FLOOP to IDR
Rp12 779 997,9552
|1 FLOOP to KRW
₩1 072 320,0858
|1 FLOOP to PHP
₱44 545,2012
|1 FLOOP to EGP
￡E.39 314,2194
|1 FLOOP to BRL
R$4 279,8942
|1 FLOOP to CAD
C$1 060,2288
|1 FLOOP to BDT
৳95 295,8592
|1 FLOOP to NGN
₦1 204 911,0522
|1 FLOOP to UAH
₴32 375,9574
|1 FLOOP to VES
Bs79 517,16
|1 FLOOP to PKR
Rs220 839,4224
|1 FLOOP to KZT
₸404 344,7586
|1 FLOOP to THB
฿25 422,1038
|1 FLOOP to TWD
NT$23 044,3848
|1 FLOOP to AED
د.إ2 861,0586
|1 FLOOP to CHF
Fr631,4598
|1 FLOOP to HKD
HK$6 111,9072
|1 FLOOP to MAD
.د.م7 101,9738
|1 FLOOP to MXN
$14 804,2242