FLOOF (FLOOF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FLOOF (FLOOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FLOOF (FLOOF) Information FLOOF Solana ($FLOOF) is a decentralized Play-to-Earn gaming coin. Floof is building a range of products for its holders that will provide additional utility to the FLOOF token. FLOOF has its own DEX/Swap platform (FLOOF SWAP), and its own PlayFi gaming platform (FLOOF PLAY). FLOOF is one of the largest and most welcoming communities on Solana and in crypto where users can play, learn, and earn. Official Website: https://www.floofsolana.com Buy FLOOF Now!

FLOOF (FLOOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLOOF (FLOOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.99K $ 1.99K $ 1.99K Total Supply: $ 88.20B $ 88.20B $ 88.20B Circulating Supply: $ 19.10B $ 19.10B $ 19.10B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.18K $ 9.18K $ 9.18K All-Time High: $ 0.00042135 $ 0.00042135 $ 0.00042135 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FLOOF (FLOOF) price

FLOOF (FLOOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FLOOF (FLOOF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOOF's tokenomics, explore FLOOF token's live price!

FLOOF Price Prediction Want to know where FLOOF might be heading? Our FLOOF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLOOF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!