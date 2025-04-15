FLOOF Price (FLOOF)
The live price of FLOOF (FLOOF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.79K USD. FLOOF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FLOOF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FLOOF price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.10B USD
During today, the price change of FLOOF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FLOOF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FLOOF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FLOOF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+30.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FLOOF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.58%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLOOF Solana ($FLOOF) is a decentralized Play-to-Earn gaming coin. Floof is building a range of products for its holders that will provide additional utility to the FLOOF token. FLOOF has its own DEX/Swap platform (FLOOF SWAP), and its own PlayFi gaming platform (FLOOF PLAY). FLOOF is one of the largest and most welcoming communities on Solana and in crypto where users can play, learn, and earn.
