Flo lets you turn ideas into live products fast no coding needed. Create Web3 games, collectible platforms, DApps, and more with ease.

Our new freelance platform helps you find and hire designers, developers, and assistants right on Flo. Build, grow your team, and bring your project to life all in one place.

Everything on Flo is powered by our native token, $FLO. It’s one of the main currencies on the platform, unlocking discounts and exclusive benefits for users.

With $FLO, you can build, hire, and even advertise your projects across the Web3 platform — all while staying connected within the Flo ecosystem.