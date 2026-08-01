Flipr Price Today

The live Flipr (FLIPR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLIPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLIPR.

Flipr currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,322.81, with a circulating supply of 699.62M FLIPR. During the last 24 hours, FLIPR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02803878, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLIPR moved -0.07% in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flipr (FLIPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.32K$ 13.32K $ 13.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.04K$ 19.04K $ 19.04K Circulation Supply 699.62M 699.62M 699.62M Total Supply 999,619,983.938598 999,619,983.938598 999,619,983.938598

The current Market Cap of Flipr is $ 13.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLIPR is 699.62M, with a total supply of 999619983.938598. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.04K.