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The live Flipr price today is 0 USD.FLIPR market cap is 13,322.81 USD. Track real-time FLIPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Flipr price today is 0 USD.FLIPR market cap is 13,322.81 USD. Track real-time FLIPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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FLIPR Price Info

What is FLIPR

FLIPR Official Website

FLIPR Tokenomics

FLIPR Price Forecast

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Flipr Price (FLIPR)

Unlisted

1 FLIPR to USD Live Price:

$0.00001907
$0.00001907$0.00001907
+1.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Flipr (FLIPR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:34:59 (UTC+8)

Flipr Price Today

The live Flipr (FLIPR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLIPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLIPR.

Flipr currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,322.81, with a circulating supply of 699.62M FLIPR. During the last 24 hours, FLIPR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02803878, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLIPR moved -0.07% in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flipr (FLIPR) Market Information

$ 13.32K
$ 13.32K$ 13.32K

--
----

$ 19.04K
$ 19.04K$ 19.04K

699.62M
699.62M 699.62M

999,619,983.938598
999,619,983.938598 999,619,983.938598

The current Market Cap of Flipr is $ 13.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLIPR is 699.62M, with a total supply of 999619983.938598. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.04K.

Flipr Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02803878
$ 0.02803878$ 0.02803878

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.07%

+1.59%

--

--

Flipr (FLIPR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Flipr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flipr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flipr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flipr to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.59%
30 Days$ 0-2.88%
60 Days$ 0+1.00%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Flipr

Flipr (FLIPR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLIPR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Flipr (FLIPR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Flipr could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Flipr will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLIPR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Flipr Price Prediction.

What is Flipr (FLIPR)

Flipr is the first Polymarket and Kalshi trading bot built for X. It lets users place bets on Polymarket & Kalshi using natural language, simply by tweeting or replying to posts that include a market link. Flipr focuses on social trading, each trade is public, allowing others to counter or follow the position. Users interact through smart accounts on Polygon with gas sponsored by Flipr. The goal is to make prediction markets more accessible, social, and native to the timeline.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Flipr (FLIPR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana EcosystemTrading Bots

About Flipr

What is the current price of Flipr?

Flipr is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of 1.59% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Flipr is £0.0206663999038912800000, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of FLIPR today?

The market capitalization sits at £9819.7753006215600000, placing the asset at rank #7024 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Flipr's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FLIPR.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 699619983.9385941 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Flipr fall under?

Flipr is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Trading Bots classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact FLIPR's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables FLIPR to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flipr

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:34:59 (UTC+8)

Flipr (FLIPR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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