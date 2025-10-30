FLIPN (FPN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) -4.65% Price Change (7D) -3.54% Price Change (7D) -3.54%

FLIPN (FPN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FPN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FPN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FPN has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -4.65% over 24 hours, and -3.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FLIPN (FPN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 225.86K$ 225.86K $ 225.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 228.55K$ 228.55K $ 228.55K Circulation Supply 494.13M 494.13M 494.13M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FLIPN is $ 225.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FPN is 494.13M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.55K.