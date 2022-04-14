Flex Perpetuals (FDX) Tokenomics
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Flex Perpetuals (FDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
