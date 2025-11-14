Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Tokenomics

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Tokenomics

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flaze Coin (FLAZE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 59.76K
$ 59.76K$ 59.76K
Total Supply:
$ 19.27M
$ 19.27M$ 19.27M
Circulating Supply: $ 19.27M
$ 19.27M
$ 19.27M$ 19.27M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.76K
$ 59.76K
$ 59.76K$ 59.76K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01720448
$ 0.01720448$ 0.01720448
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00211363
$ 0.00211363$ 0.00211363
Current Price:
$ 0.00310172
$ 0.00310172$ 0.00310172

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Information

Flaze Coin ($FLAZE) is a cryptocurrency associated with FlazeChain, a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It aims to provide ultra-fast, low-cost transactions for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, including a decentralized exchange (DEX), staking, and a launchpad for real-world assets (RWA). The project is positioned as a future-focused financial ecosystem. Flaze Coin can be used within the FlazeChain ecosystem for: Engaging with the RWA launchpad for project launches. Specific use cases may expand as the ecosystem develops. Paying ultra low cost transaction fees on the FlazeChain network. Trading on Flaze DEX. Participating in staking to earn rewards. *some features may not have been developed yet

Official Website:
https://flaze.tech/

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flaze Coin (FLAZE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLAZE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLAZE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

