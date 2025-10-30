Flayer (FLAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02452643 24H High $ 0.02600398 All Time High $ 0.257272 Lowest Price $ 0.01259989 Price Change (1H) -0.20% Price Change (1D) -3.22% Price Change (7D) +7.56%

Flayer (FLAY) real-time price is $0.02461362. Over the past 24 hours, FLAY traded between a low of $ 0.02452643 and a high of $ 0.02600398, showing active market volatility. FLAY's all-time high price is $ 0.257272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01259989.

In terms of short-term performance, FLAY has changed by -0.20% over the past hour, -3.22% over 24 hours, and +7.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flayer (FLAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.73M$ 14.73M $ 14.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.55M$ 24.55M $ 24.55M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flayer is $ 14.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAY is 600.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.55M.