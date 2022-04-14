Flash (FLASH) Tokenomics
Flash (FLASH) Information
Flash Transfer a platform aimed at facilitating seamless money transfers between fiat and crypto ecosystems. The key highlights of the project include:
Fiat-to-Crypto and Crypto-to-Fiat Transfers: Users can exchange fiat currencies for stablecoins (USDT, USDC, DAI) and vice versa through a network of one million partner merchants and payment APIs.
Automatic Stablecoin Conversion: To protect against cryptocurrency price fluctuations, all crypto is automatically converted to stablecoins before being sent to the recipient.
Wide Integration of Payment Services: The platform integrates services like Orange Money, Wave, Moov, Free, Togocom, Airtel, M-Pesa, and Afrimoney, among others, through a money transfer aggregator that provides access to recognized payment APIs.
Low Fees: A 2% fee is applied to transactions, in addition to the fees from partnered money transfer services.
Flash (FLASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flash (FLASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Flash (FLASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flash (FLASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FLASH's tokenomics, explore FLASH token's live price!
FLASH Price Prediction
Want to know where FLASH might be heading? Our FLASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.