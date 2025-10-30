Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $1.38 24H High $1.44 All Time High $1.58 Lowest Price $1.18 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -3.90% Price Change (7D) -1.22%

Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) real-time price is $1.39. Over the past 24 hours, FLP.1 traded between a low of $ 1.38 and a high of $ 1.44, showing active market volatility. FLP.1's all-time high price is $ 1.58, while its all-time low price is $ 1.18.

In terms of short-term performance, FLP.1 has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -3.90% over 24 hours, and -1.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) Market Information

Market Cap $5.30M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $5.30M Circulation Supply 3.83M Total Supply 3,825,902.292694

The current Market Cap of Flash Liquidity Token is $ 5.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLP.1 is 3.83M, with a total supply of 3825902.292694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.30M.